Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs SBCF

After finishing at $27.01 in the prior trading day, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) closed at $26.67, down -1.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698356 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBCF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when FOGAL CHRISTOPHER E bought 2,385 shares for $20.66 per share. The transaction valued at 49,274 led to the insider holds 6,875 shares of the business.

Shaffer Charles M sold 4,697 shares of SBCF for $144,245 on Feb 27. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 60,891 shares after completing the transaction at $30.71 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Kleffel Juliette, who serves as the EVP, Chief Banking Officer of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $31.88 each. As a result, the insider received 270,980 and left with 38,354 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBCF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.26B. As of this moment, Seacoast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBCF has reached a high of $36.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 674.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 614.86k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 84.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.34M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBCF as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 3M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SBCF’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.68, compared to 0.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.78%. The current Payout Ratio is 45.50% for SBCF, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 12, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

