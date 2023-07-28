SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Shares Decline by -0.80% to Close at $53.33

As of close of business last night, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s stock clocked out at $53.33, down -0.80% from its previous closing price of $53.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1156018 shares were traded. SEAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SEAS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 24, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $66 from $75 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Miller Kyle Robert sold 1,000 shares for $55.12 per share. The transaction valued at 55,120 led to the insider holds 30,709 shares of the business.

Swanson Marc sold 4,000 shares of SEAS for $237,240 on Jun 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 156,537 shares after completing the transaction at $59.31 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Gray William, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $60.23 each. As a result, the insider received 1,204,600 and left with 46,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEAS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.41B and an Enterprise Value of 5.58B. As of this moment, SeaWorld’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.18 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAS has reached a high of $68.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SEAS traded 849.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.67M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.92% stake in the company. Shares short for SEAS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 4.1M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.48% and a Short% of Float of 9.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.29, with high estimates of $2.5 and low estimates of $2.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.26 and $4.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.76. EPS for the following year is $5.35, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.12 and $4.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $518.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $532.88M to a low estimate of $497.33M. As of the current estimate, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $504.82M, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $591.78M, a decrease of -2.40% less than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $615.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $556.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.