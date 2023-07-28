Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $8.40

As of close of business last night, Select Water Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.40, down -1.75% from its previous closing price of $8.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613981 shares were traded. WTTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WTTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on March 23, 2023, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Skarke Michael sold 15,333 shares for $8.13 per share. The transaction valued at 124,688 led to the insider holds 368,785 shares of the business.

Szymanski Brian sold 2,150 shares of WTTR for $17,952 on Dec 14. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 89,422 shares after completing the transaction at $8.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTTR now has a Market Capitalization of 929.62M and an Enterprise Value of 1.06B. As of this moment, Select’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTTR has reached a high of $9.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WTTR traded 980.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 798.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.95M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WTTR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.32M, compared to 3.17M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.15, WTTR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $420.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $420.54M to a low estimate of $419.54M. As of the current estimate, Select Water Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $355.9M, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $430.31M, an increase of 14.70% less than the figure of $18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $429.32M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.