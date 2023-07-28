Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs SBSW

After finishing at $7.39 in the prior trading day, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) closed at $7.22, down -2.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3922484 shares were traded. SBSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBSW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBSW now has a Market Capitalization of 5.18B and an Enterprise Value of 5.01B. As of this moment, Sibanye’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBSW has reached a high of $12.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 707.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 707.64M. Shares short for SBSW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.09M with a Short Ratio of 10.16M, compared to 11.04M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SBSW’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.60, compared to 0.58 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 35.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.37%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SBSW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 04, 2017 when the company split stock in a 102:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by D/B/A Sibanye-Stillwater Limite different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $33.63, with high estimates of $11.85 and low estimates of $32.94.

