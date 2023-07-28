Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 673990 shares were traded. OMIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7913.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OMIC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.40 and its Current Ratio is at 19.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on August 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4.50 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Glezer Eli N. bought 170,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 138,924 led to the insider holds 4,355,000 shares of the business.

Glezer Eli N. bought 50,000 shares of OMIC for $100,000 on Dec 12. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 4,185,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMIC now has a Market Capitalization of 57.63M and an Enterprise Value of -109.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -67.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMIC has reached a high of $4.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8858, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6544.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OMIC traded 299.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 175.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.15M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OMIC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 907.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 2.2M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.11 and -$1.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $765k, up 885.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.05M and the low estimate is $27.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 282.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.