SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Stocks Hit Low of $13.80 Before Closing at $13.85

In the latest session, SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) closed at $13.85 down -1.56% from its previous closing price of $14.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1963203 shares were traded. SITC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.80.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SITE Centers Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Fennerty Conor sold 12,000 shares for $13.26 per share. The transaction valued at 159,120 led to the insider holds 97,364 shares of the business.

Cattonar John M sold 11,000 shares of SITC for $149,743 on Dec 27. The EVP & Chief Investment Officer now owns 40,922 shares after completing the transaction at $13.61 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SITC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.90B and an Enterprise Value of 4.94B. As of this moment, SITE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 79.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SITC has reached a high of $15.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SITC has traded an average of 1.81M shares per day and 2.08M over the past ten days. A total of 209.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.60M. Insiders hold about 9.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SITC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.58M with a Short Ratio of 6.26M, compared to 6.82M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 5.22%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SITC is 0.52, from 0.52 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.71.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $135.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $139M to a low estimate of $130.98M. As of the current estimate, SITE Centers Corp.’s year-ago sales were $133.43M, an estimated increase of 1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.51M, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $142.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.25M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SITC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $559M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $529.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $545.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.81M, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $563.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $581.73M and the low estimate is $533.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.