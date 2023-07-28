SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.36

SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) closed the day trading at $39.65 down -1.39% from the previous closing price of $40.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580933 shares were traded. SKYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SKYW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when WELCH JAMES L bought 2,000 shares for $18.95 per share. The transaction valued at 37,900 led to the insider holds 55,435 shares of the business.

SIMMONS ROBERT J sold 7,783 shares of SKYW for $191,996 on Aug 04. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 62,283 shares after completing the transaction at $24.67 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKYW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.76B and an Enterprise Value of 4.22B. As of this moment, SkyWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKYW has reached a high of $42.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SKYW traded about 650.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SKYW traded about 340.69k shares per day. A total of 49.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.45M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 2.47M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 7.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SKYW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.2 and -$2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.55. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $717.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $756.2M to a low estimate of $697M. As of the current estimate, SkyWest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $799.09M, an estimated decrease of -10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $727.81M, a decrease of -9.80% over than the figure of -$10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $757.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $706M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $3.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.