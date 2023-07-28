Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) Records 1.3 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.3600 High

After finishing at $0.36 in the prior trading day, Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) closed at $0.30, down -17.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0620 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1303919 shares were traded. SLNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2750.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLNH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Bottomley John bought 9,000 shares for $3.21 per share. The transaction valued at 28,860 led to the insider holds 49,000 shares of the business.

Phelan William P bought 7,657 shares of SLNH for $24,968 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 333,407 shares after completing the transaction at $3.26 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Hazelip William, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $4.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,445 and bolstered with 26,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLNH now has a Market Capitalization of 8.80M and an Enterprise Value of 23.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLNH has reached a high of $4.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2104, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4638.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 608.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.73M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SLNH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 469.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 451.38k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.