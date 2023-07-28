SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Records 0.74% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) was $28.41 for the day, up 0.74% from the previous closing price of $28.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505554 shares were traded. SWTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SWTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Hambleton Julie sold 2,418 shares for $29.31 per share. The transaction valued at 70,876 led to the insider holds 4,648 shares of the business.

Hambleton Julie sold 2,400 shares of SWTX for $64,603 on Jun 20. The Director now owns 7,066 shares after completing the transaction at $26.92 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Schwartz Jeffrey Lawrence, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,750,000 shares for $28.50 each. As a result, the insider received 49,875,000 and left with 3,081,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.78B and an Enterprise Value of 1.26B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 64.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWTX has reached a high of $39.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.80.

Shares Statistics:

SWTX traded an average of 649.02K shares per day over the past three months and 419.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.22M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.93% stake in the company. Shares short for SWTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.94M with a Short Ratio of 14.93M, compared to 12.36M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.90% and a Short% of Float of 29.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.18 and a low estimate of -$1.33, while EPS last year was -$1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.22, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.21 and -$5.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.94. EPS for the following year is -$4.24, with 5 analysts recommending between -$3.31 and -$5.16.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101M and the low estimate is $23.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 414.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.