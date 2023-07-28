Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs SCS

After finishing at $8.39 in the prior trading day, Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) closed at $8.27, down -1.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 707581 shares were traded. SCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SCS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Krestakos Robert G sold 5,000 shares for $7.84 per share. The transaction valued at 39,182 led to the insider holds 114,289 shares of the business.

WEGE PETER M II sold 5,691 shares of SCS for $48,103 on Mar 30. The Director now owns 199,644 shares after completing the transaction at $8.45 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, WEGE PETER M II, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 23,248 shares for $8.54 each. As a result, the insider received 198,538 and left with 205,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCS now has a Market Capitalization of 942.81M and an Enterprise Value of 1.56B. As of this moment, Steelcase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCS has reached a high of $12.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 665.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 113.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.88M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SCS as of Jul 13, 2023 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 4.00M, compared to 3.74M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 4.94%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SCS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.44, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.21. The current Payout Ratio is 108.00% for SCS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 10, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $828.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $834.8M to a low estimate of $825.3M. As of the current estimate, Steelcase Inc.’s year-ago sales were $882.75M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.43B and the low estimate is $3.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.