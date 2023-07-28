Stifel Financial Corp. (SF)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Stifel Financial Corp.’s stock clocked out at $62.43, down -1.31% from its previous closing price of $63.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 992823 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Michaud Thomas B. sold 24,036 shares for $58.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,414,519 led to the insider holds 100,240 shares of the business.

Michaud Thomas B. sold 20,000 shares of SF for $1,175,800 on May 17. The Senior Vice President now owns 124,276 shares after completing the transaction at $58.79 per share. On May 16, another insider, Michaud Thomas B., who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $57.75 each. As a result, the insider received 866,250 and left with 144,276 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SF now has a Market Capitalization of 6.55B. As of this moment, Stifel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SF has reached a high of $68.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SF traded 610.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 727.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.69M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SF as of Jun 29, 2023 were 833.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 1.07M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.26, SF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.20. The current Payout Ratio is 22.50% for SF, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 16, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.25 and $5.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.19. EPS for the following year is $7.2, with 6 analysts recommending between $7.5 and $7.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.15B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Stifel Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.2B, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.15B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.04B and the low estimate is $4.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.