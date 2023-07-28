Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $16.41 in the prior trading day, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) closed at $15.45, down -5.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3776838 shares were traded. SG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $17 from $9 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Ru Nathaniel sold 50,000 shares for $9.43 per share. The transaction valued at 471,500 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Gemperle Adrienne sold 6,112 shares of SG for $58,675 on May 22. The Chief People Officer now owns 139,911 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share. On May 16, another insider, McPhail James, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 6,326 shares for $9.46 each. As a result, the insider received 59,844 and left with 142,107 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.72B and an Enterprise Value of 1.73B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SG has reached a high of $21.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 111.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.11M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.08M with a Short Ratio of 11.18M, compared to 10.99M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.95% and a Short% of Float of 13.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.04 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $156.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.6M to a low estimate of $153.74M. As of the current estimate, Sweetgreen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.92M, an estimated increase of 25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $156.31M, an increase of 20.80% less than the figure of $25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $161.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $585.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $590.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $470.11M, up 25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $713.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $731M and the low estimate is $683.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.