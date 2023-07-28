TAL Education Group (TAL) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) closed at $6.43 down -2.58% from its previous closing price of $6.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11374573 shares were traded. TAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TAL Education Group’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TAL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.11B and an Enterprise Value of 1.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAL has reached a high of $10.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TAL has traded an average of 7.41M shares per day and 5.4M over the past ten days. A total of 635.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 491.03M. Insiders hold about 83.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TAL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 35.33M with a Short Ratio of 35.74M, compared to 34.37M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.55 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $265.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $272.1M to a low estimate of $245.33M. As of the current estimate, TAL Education Group’s year-ago sales were $224.04M, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $353.62M, an increase of 45.80% over than the figure of $18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $369.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $321.99M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.