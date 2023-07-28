The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) was $65.82 for the day, down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $66.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9039968 shares were traded. SCHW stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCHW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on July 24, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $80 from $67 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 26 when Schwab Charles R. sold 75,760 shares for $66.60 per share. The transaction valued at 5,045,821 led to the insider holds 59,672,778 shares of the business.

Schwab Charles R. sold 72,047 shares of SCHW for $4,802,984 on Jul 24. The Co-Chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares after completing the transaction at $66.66 per share. On May 22, another insider, Schwab Charles R., who serves as the Co-Chairman of the company, sold 77,640 shares for $51.76 each. As a result, the insider received 4,018,584 and left with 59,771,278 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCHW now has a Market Capitalization of 119.79B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCHW has reached a high of $86.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.05.

Shares Statistics:

SCHW traded an average of 13.85M shares per day over the past three months and 15.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.83B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.66B. Insiders hold about 6.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 24.48M with a Short Ratio of 27.09M, compared to 27.89M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, SCHW has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29. The current Payout Ratio is 23.90% for SCHW, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.26. EPS for the following year is $4.2, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.82 and $3.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.82B to a low estimate of $4.57B. As of the current estimate, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.41B, an estimated decrease of -12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.91B, a decrease of -10.60% over than the figure of -$12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.82B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCHW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.76B, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.13B and the low estimate is $20.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.