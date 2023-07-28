The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $13.10 in the prior trading day, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) closed at $12.75, down -2.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 907954 shares were traded. HAIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HAIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Schiller Mark L. sold 25,000 shares for $18.75 per share. The transaction valued at 468,630 led to the insider holds 222,493 shares of the business.

Schiller Mark L. sold 25,000 shares of HAIN for $472,620 on Feb 15. The Director now owns 247,493 shares after completing the transaction at $18.90 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAIN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.14B and an Enterprise Value of 2.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -63.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAIN has reached a high of $25.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 764.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 89.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.38M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.91% stake in the company. Shares short for HAIN as of Jul 13, 2023 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 3.16M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $443.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $478M to a low estimate of $420.3M. As of the current estimate, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $457.01M, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $449.08M, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $458.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $432.1M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.