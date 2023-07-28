The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: RTL) was $7.25 for the day, down -2.29% from the previous closing price of $7.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 718671 shares were traded. RTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RTL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RTL now has a Market Capitalization of 975.37M and an Enterprise Value of 3.79B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RTL has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.35.

Shares Statistics:

RTL traded an average of 1.17M shares per day over the past three months and 750.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.74M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RTL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 4.53M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, RTL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.85. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.