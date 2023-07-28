There are many powerful catalysts in the market: argenx SE (ARGX) can be one of them

After finishing at $520.99 in the prior trading day, argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) closed at $509.05, down -2.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529459 shares were traded. ARGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $522.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $503.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARGX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on July 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $570 from $480 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARGX now has a Market Capitalization of 30.65B and an Enterprise Value of 28.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 45.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 250.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 47.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -49.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARGX has reached a high of $550.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $333.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 416.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 385.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 308.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 803.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.96M. Shares short for ARGX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.12M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$2.88, while EPS last year was -$3.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.59, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$3.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$10.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.67. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 26 analysts recommending between $6.98 and -$9.87.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $257.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $279.56M to a low estimate of $232.7M. As of the current estimate, argenx SE’s year-ago sales were $85.18M, an estimated increase of 202.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $279M, an increase of 116.10% less than the figure of $202.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $310M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $249M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $962M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $445.27M, up 140.60% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $995M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.