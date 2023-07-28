There is a good chance Globant S.A. (GLOB) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Globant S.A.’s stock clocked out at $169.58, down -6.59% from its previous closing price of $181.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588496 shares were traded. GLOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $184.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $169.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GLOB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLOB now has a Market Capitalization of 7.20B and an Enterprise Value of 7.03B. As of this moment, Globant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLOB has reached a high of $240.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 179.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 169.11.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GLOB traded 495.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 357.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.63M. Insiders hold about 2.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GLOB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.27M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.77 and $5.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.72. EPS for the following year is $6.93, with 11 analysts recommending between $7.48 and $6.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $496.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $498M to a low estimate of $495.79M. As of the current estimate, Globant S.A.’s year-ago sales were $429.26M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $533.83M, an increase of 16.30% over than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $550.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $527.72M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.