There Is Still Room For Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) closed at $118.82 in the last session, down -9.70% from day before closing price of $131.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1405217 shares were traded. CHDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHDN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 161.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $300.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Mudd William E sold 9,727 shares for $246.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,393,134 led to the insider holds 276,276 shares of the business.

Mudd William E sold 20,000 shares of CHDN for $4,880,138 on Mar 02. The President and COO now owns 286,003 shares after completing the transaction at $244.01 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Mudd William E, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $246.46 each. As a result, the insider received 4,929,192 and left with 306,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHDN now has a Market Capitalization of 8.90B and an Enterprise Value of 13.14B. As of this moment, Churchill’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHDN has reached a high of $150.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 135.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHDN traded on average about 387.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 391.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.94M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CHDN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.45M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CHDN is 0.36, which was 0.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.39. The current Payout Ratio is 4.90% for CHDN, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 2019 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.59 and $5.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.01. EPS for the following year is $7.87, with 3 analysts recommending between $8.05 and $7.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $589.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $604M to a low estimate of $572.34M. As of the current estimate, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $393.82M, an estimated increase of 49.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $586.46M, an increase of 22.20% less than the figure of $49.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $624.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $570.04M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 39.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.09B and the low estimate is $2.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.