There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS).

The closing price of Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) was $39.26 for the day, down -8.01% from the previous closing price of $42.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657620 shares were traded. KROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KROS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.40 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on July 26, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Regnante Keith sold 20,000 shares for $45.42 per share. The transaction valued at 908,367 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Regnante Keith sold 20,000 shares of KROS for $955,872 on Jun 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $47.79 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KROS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 824.04M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.08k whereas that against EBITDA is -7.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KROS has reached a high of $59.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.64.

Shares Statistics:

KROS traded an average of 217.50K shares per day over the past three months and 178.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.81M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KROS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 876.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.97M, compared to 821.9k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.22 and a low estimate of -$1.43, while EPS last year was -$1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.38, with high estimates of -$1.27 and low estimates of -$1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.1 and -$5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.41. EPS for the following year is -$5.34, with 8 analysts recommending between -$4.15 and -$6.3.