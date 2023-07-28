There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES)

The price of H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) closed at $43.97 in the last session, down -5.87% from day before closing price of $46.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534517 shares were traded. HEES stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HEES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Engquist John McDowell sold 15,000 shares for $55.73 per share. The transaction valued at 835,950 led to the insider holds 48,943 shares of the business.

Bagley Gary W sold 10,000 shares of HEES for $543,100 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 62,384 shares after completing the transaction at $54.31 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Bagley Gary W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,042 shares for $41.41 each. As a result, the insider received 333,019 and left with 70,517 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HEES now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 2.96B. As of this moment, H&E’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEES has reached a high of $56.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HEES traded on average about 272.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 253.01k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.82M. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HEES as of Jul 13, 2023 were 420.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 693.12k on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HEES is 1.10, which was 1.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.73.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.56 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.2. EPS for the following year is $4.77, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.14 and $3.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $344.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $359.41M to a low estimate of $332.07M. As of the current estimate, H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $294.67M, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $369.76M, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $391.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $351.06M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.