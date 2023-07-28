This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) closed the day trading at $148.82 down -2.09% from the previous closing price of $151.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1360025 shares were traded. GNRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.98.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GNRC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CL King on July 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $178.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares for $149.15 per share. The transaction valued at 745,750 led to the insider holds 612,690 shares of the business.

Kanuru Rajendra Kumar sold 250 shares of GNRC for $37,288 on Jul 03. The EVP, GC, Corp. Secretary now owns 16,618 shares after completing the transaction at $149.15 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Jagdfeld Aaron, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $108.12 each. As a result, the insider received 540,600 and left with 617,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNRC now has a Market Capitalization of 9.26B and an Enterprise Value of 11.05B. As of this moment, Generac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has reached a high of $282.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GNRC traded about 1.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GNRC traded about 1M shares per day. A total of 61.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.18M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNRC as of Jul 13, 2023 were 4.73M with a Short Ratio of 4.73M, compared to 4.53M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.60% and a Short% of Float of 8.72%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GNRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2013 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 09, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $2.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $2.41 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.02 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.02. EPS for the following year is $8.08, with 21 analysts recommending between $9.57 and $5.27.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $977.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $823.48M. As of the current estimate, Generac Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.29B, an estimated decrease of -24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $861M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.56B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.84B and the low estimate is $3.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.