This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: The Hershey Company (HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) closed the day trading at $233.56 down -2.86% from the previous closing price of $240.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2405859 shares were traded. HSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $238.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $231.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HSY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 103.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Buck Michele sold 14,251 shares for $238.73 per share. The transaction valued at 3,402,195 led to the insider holds 111,751 shares of the business.

Arway Pamela M sold 187 shares of HSY for $45,190 on Jul 11. The Director now owns 15,529 shares after completing the transaction at $241.66 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TR, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 10,292 shares for $260.43 each. As a result, the insider received 2,680,317 and left with 2,066,119 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HSY now has a Market Capitalization of 47.74B and an Enterprise Value of 52.57B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSY has reached a high of $276.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $211.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 253.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 243.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HSY traded about 1.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HSY traded about 1.42M shares per day. A total of 204.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.01M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HSY as of Jul 13, 2023 were 3.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 4.07M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Dividends & Splits

HSY’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.14, up from 4.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.01. The current Payout Ratio is 48.40% for HSY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.97 and a low estimate of $1.78, while EPS last year was $1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.46, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.68 and $9.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.51. EPS for the following year is $10.3, with 20 analysts recommending between $10.6 and $10.15.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $2.5B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.54B to a low estimate of $2.43B. As of the current estimate, The Hershey Company’s year-ago sales were $2.37B, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.96B, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.92B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.42B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.05B and the low estimate is $11.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.