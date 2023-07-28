ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $3.25 in the prior trading day, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) closed at $3.31, up 1.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662518 shares were traded. TDUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TDUP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Nakache Patricia sold 15,883 shares for $3.21 per share. The transaction valued at 50,984 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Trinity TVL X, LLC sold 15,883 shares of TDUP for $50,984 on Jul 21. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.21 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, Trinity TVL X, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 34,116 shares for $3.24 each. As a result, the insider received 110,536 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDUP now has a Market Capitalization of 341.23M and an Enterprise Value of 329.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDUP has reached a high of $3.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5946, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0207.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 729.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 892.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 101.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.10M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TDUP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.23M with a Short Ratio of 8.42M, compared to 7.98M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.98% and a Short% of Float of 14.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $81.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.78M to a low estimate of $80.75M. As of the current estimate, ThredUp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.42M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.67M, an increase of 26.80% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $328.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $318.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $324.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $288.38M, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $367.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $386.5M and the low estimate is $347M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.