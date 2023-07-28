Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) closed the day trading at $37.61 down -2.11% from the previous closing price of $38.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2098613 shares were traded. TCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TCOM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCOM now has a Market Capitalization of 24.94B and an Enterprise Value of 25.67B. As of this moment, Trip.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCOM has reached a high of $40.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TCOM traded about 4.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TCOM traded about 3.07M shares per day. A total of 651.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 603.09M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TCOM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 17.76M with a Short Ratio of 17.89M, compared to 19.64M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.17 and $1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $2.08, with 23 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, Trip.com Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $502.89M, an estimated increase of 199.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, an increase of 76.40% less than the figure of $199.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.69B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.9B, up 104.90% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.91B and the low estimate is $6.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.