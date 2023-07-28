TVTX (Travere Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) closed at $16.67 up 2.02% from its previous closing price of $16.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1156083 shares were traded. TVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on July 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Calvin Sandra sold 122 shares for $16.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,967 led to the insider holds 42,247 shares of the business.

REED ELIZABETH E sold 825 shares of TVTX for $13,687 on May 10. The SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary now owns 56,611 shares after completing the transaction at $16.59 per share. On May 10, another insider, ROTE WILLIAM E., who serves as the Senior Vice President, R&D of the company, sold 825 shares for $16.59 each. As a result, the insider received 13,687 and left with 59,211 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TVTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.24B and an Enterprise Value of 1.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TVTX has reached a high of $29.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TVTX has traded an average of 1.31M shares per day and 887.87k over the past ten days. A total of 74.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.75M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.75% stake in the company. Shares short for TVTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.5M with a Short Ratio of 8.29M, compared to 7.3M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.39% and a Short% of Float of 11.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.93 and a low estimate of -$1.3, while EPS last year was -$1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.83, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of -$1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.11 and -$5.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.34. EPS for the following year is -$3.12, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$4.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $53.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $57.94M to a low estimate of $51.11M. As of the current estimate, Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.17M, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.08M, an increase of 40.30% over than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $267M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.03M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TVTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $415M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $209.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $249.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.02M, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $307.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $468.49M and the low estimate is $185M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.