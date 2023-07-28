Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $1.98

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) closed the day trading at $383.39 down -6.13% from the previous closing price of $408.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$25.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555602 shares were traded. TYL stock price reached its highest trading level at $414.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $382.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TYL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 100.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $472.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Landrieu Mary L. sold 325 shares for $388.44 per share. The transaction valued at 126,244 led to the insider holds 1,786 shares of the business.

MARR JOHN S JR sold 7,000 shares of TYL for $2,749,452 on Jun 06. The Executive Chairman now owns 39,138 shares after completing the transaction at $392.78 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, MARR JOHN S JR, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $396.61 each. As a result, the insider received 2,776,245 and left with 39,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TYL now has a Market Capitalization of 16.13B and an Enterprise Value of 16.92B. As of this moment, Tyler’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 104.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TYL has reached a high of $426.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $281.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 401.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 351.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TYL traded about 245.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TYL traded about 247.83k shares per day. A total of 41.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.54M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TYL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 909.29k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.09 and a low estimate of $1.79, while EPS last year was $1.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $2.08 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.65 and $7.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.6. EPS for the following year is $8.7, with 16 analysts recommending between $9.18 and $8.35.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $504.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $496.4M to a low estimate of $486.7M. As of the current estimate, Tyler Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $468.69M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $499.2M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $505M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $492.75M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TYL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.17B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.