U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) closed at $38.82 down -0.18% from its previous closing price of $38.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16064719 shares were traded. USB stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of U.S. Bancorp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on July 24, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $41 from $39 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Kelligrew James B bought 16,260 shares for $30.59 per share. The transaction valued at 497,475 led to the insider holds 151,927 shares of the business.

McKenney Richard P bought 20,000 shares of USB for $607,320 on May 05. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $30.37 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Wine Scott W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,438 shares for $32.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 999,888 and bolstered with 30,438 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USB now has a Market Capitalization of 59.51B. As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USB has reached a high of $49.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, USB has traded an average of 16.38M shares per day and 16.65M over the past ten days. A total of 1.53B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.53B. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for USB as of Jul 13, 2023 were 41.23M with a Short Ratio of 41.23M, compared to 37.56M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for USB is 1.92, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.51. The current Payout Ratio is 50.30% for USB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 26, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1265:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.51 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.46. EPS for the following year is $4.39, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $3.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.13B to a low estimate of $7.02B. As of the current estimate, U.S. Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $6.24B, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.02B, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.81B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.7B, up 14.90% from the average estimate.