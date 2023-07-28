UDR Inc. (UDR)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $42.51 in the prior trading day, UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) closed at $40.61, down -4.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3656476 shares were traded. UDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UDR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when TOOMEY THOMAS W sold 20,000 shares for $40.44 per share. The transaction valued at 808,784 led to the insider holds 984,716 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UDR now has a Market Capitalization of 13.38B and an Enterprise Value of 19.04B. As of this moment, UDR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 133.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 68.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UDR has reached a high of $50.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.85.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 328.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 327.40M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.52% stake in the company. Shares short for UDR as of Jul 13, 2023 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.36M, compared to 7.84M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UDR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 497.10% for UDR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $415.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $426.3M to a low estimate of $409.31M. As of the current estimate, UDR Inc.’s year-ago sales were $381.76M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $418.58M, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $432.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $411.63M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.