Understanding Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) through its ratios

In the latest session, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) closed at $57.37 down -1.12% from its previous closing price of $58.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1477466 shares were traded. ASO stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 29, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $63.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Tweedy Jeffrey C. sold 1,065 shares for $49.23 per share. The transaction valued at 52,430 led to the insider holds 12,200 shares of the business.

Johnson Samuel J sold 60,000 shares of ASO for $3,045,600 on Jun 12. The EVP, Retail Operations now owns 76,124 shares after completing the transaction at $50.76 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Mullican Michael P., who serves as the President of the company, sold 65,794 shares for $50.34 each. As a result, the insider received 3,312,135 and left with 109,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.39B and an Enterprise Value of 5.85B. As of this moment, Academy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has reached a high of $69.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASO has traded an average of 1.82M shares per day and 1.26M over the past ten days. A total of 76.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.47M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.31% stake in the company. Shares short for ASO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.75M with a Short Ratio of 9.76M, compared to 11.37M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.06% and a Short% of Float of 25.78%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ASO is 0.36, from 0.33 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.23 and a low estimate of $1.81, while EPS last year was $2.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.47 and $6.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.98. EPS for the following year is $7.74, with 16 analysts recommending between $8.13 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.54B. As of the current estimate, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.69B, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.87B and the low estimate is $6.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.