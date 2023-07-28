Understanding First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) through its ratios

In the latest session, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) closed at $14.54 up 0.76% from its previous closing price of $14.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 679689 shares were traded. FCF stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.47.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when CHARLEY RAY T bought 3,900 shares for $12.85 per share. The transaction valued at 50,115 led to the insider holds 325,074 shares of the business.

CHARLEY RAY T bought 8,000 shares of FCF for $104,240 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 321,174 shares after completing the transaction at $13.03 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, CHARLEY RAY T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $13.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,040 and bolstered with 313,174 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.49B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCF has reached a high of $16.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FCF has traded an average of 631.29K shares per day and 592.41k over the past ten days. A total of 102.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.90M. Insiders hold about 1.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FCF as of Jul 13, 2023 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 2.36M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FCF is 0.50, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.36. The current Payout Ratio is 34.80% for FCF, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 18, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $123.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $126M to a low estimate of $120.55M. As of the current estimate, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $108.27M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.55M, an increase of 10.90% less than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $126.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $494M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $481.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $488.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $410.93M, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $499.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $514.64M and the low estimate is $484.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.