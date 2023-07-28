Understanding International Seaways Inc. (INSW) through its ratios

In the latest session, International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) closed at $39.39 up 1.49% from its previous closing price of $38.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1672832 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of International Seaways Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Zabrocky Lois K sold 1,000 shares for $38.35 per share. The transaction valued at 38,350 led to the insider holds 144,244 shares of the business.

Zabrocky Lois K sold 1,000 shares of INSW for $36,740 on Jun 07. The President & CEO now owns 145,244 shares after completing the transaction at $36.74 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Pribor Jeffrey, who serves as the SVP,Chief Financial Officer &T of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $36.61 each. As a result, the insider received 36,610 and left with 81,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B and an Enterprise Value of 2.64B. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSW has reached a high of $49.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INSW has traded an average of 599.85K shares per day and 726.5k over the past ten days. A total of 49.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.39M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INSW as of Jul 13, 2023 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.98M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.44%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for INSW is 0.48, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.9 and a low estimate of $2.04, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $2.13 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.97 and $7.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.22. EPS for the following year is $10.65, with 8 analysts recommending between $20.2 and $6.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $253.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $273.21M to a low estimate of $225.9M. As of the current estimate, International Seaways Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188.2M, an estimated increase of 34.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $194.41M, a decrease of -18.50% less than the figure of $34.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $234.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $891.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $864.66M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $841.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.