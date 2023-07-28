Understanding Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s financial health through ratios

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) closed the day trading at $18.51 down -8.37% from the previous closing price of $20.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 910134 shares were traded. KNSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KNSA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on June 29, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $40 from $25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 when Paolini John F. sold 29,000 shares for $19.14 per share. The transaction valued at 555,160 led to the insider holds 41,910 shares of the business.

Quart Barry D sold 21,959 shares of KNSA for $354,638 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $16.15 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Paolini John F., who serves as the CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of the company, sold 28,357 shares for $15.18 each. As a result, the insider received 430,459 and left with 36,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNSA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.29B and an Enterprise Value of 1.11B. As of this moment, Kiniksa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1851.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNSA has reached a high of $20.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KNSA traded about 530.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KNSA traded about 1.11M shares per day. A total of 69.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.33M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KNSA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2.65M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 8.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $3.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$1.34.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $62.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.39M to a low estimate of $52M. As of the current estimate, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $74.39M, an estimated decrease of -16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.97M, an increase of 11.50% over than the figure of -$16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $265.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $217M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $248.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $220.18M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $338.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $396.79M and the low estimate is $292M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.