Understanding NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) through its ratios

In the latest session, NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) closed at $13.94 down -3.46% from its previous closing price of $14.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601669 shares were traded. NTGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NETGEAR Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Cormack Heidi sold 2,344 shares for $14.77 per share. The transaction valued at 34,621 led to the insider holds 63,765 shares of the business.

Cormack Heidi sold 4,688 shares of NTGR for $65,491 on May 23. The SVP, Marketing now owns 66,109 shares after completing the transaction at $13.97 per share. On May 02, another insider, WERDANN MICHAEL A, who serves as the SVP, World Wide Sales of the company, sold 6,229 shares for $13.74 each. As a result, the insider received 85,586 and left with 58,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTGR now has a Market Capitalization of 405.04M and an Enterprise Value of 234.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTGR has reached a high of $26.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NTGR has traded an average of 236.87K shares per day and 229.96k over the past ten days. A total of 29.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.12M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTGR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 485.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 715.35k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $188.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $196.09M to a low estimate of $181.61M. As of the current estimate, NETGEAR Inc.’s year-ago sales were $249.59M, an estimated decrease of -24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $217.24M, a decrease of -12.80% over than the figure of -$24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $219.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $215.21M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $752.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $735.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $743.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $932.47M, down -20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $850.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $898.56M and the low estimate is $801.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.