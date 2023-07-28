Understanding Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS)’s financial health through ratios

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) closed the day trading at $19.11 down -1.34% from the previous closing price of $19.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613916 shares were traded. PFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PFS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when LABOZZETTA ANTHONY J bought 3,200 shares for $15.60 per share. The transaction valued at 49,926 led to the insider holds 451,559 shares of the business.

LISTA GEORGE bought 1,500 shares of PFS for $23,490 on May 05. The Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus now owns 6,741 shares after completing the transaction at $15.66 per share. On May 03, another insider, LABOZZETTA ANTHONY J, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 60 shares for $15.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 943 and bolstered with 3,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B. As of this moment, Provident’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFS has reached a high of $25.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PFS traded about 513.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PFS traded about 463.15k shares per day. A total of 74.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PFS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.13M, compared to 4.98M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.66% and a Short% of Float of 9.49%.

Dividends & Splits

PFS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.96, up from 0.96 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.45.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.16 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $2.26.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $114.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $154.33M to a low estimate of $103.1M. As of the current estimate, Provident Financial Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $99.47M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $146.75M, an increase of 39.00% over than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $639.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $420.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $541.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.41M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $705.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $782.1M and the low estimate is $449M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.