Understanding Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s financial health through ratios

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) closed the day trading at $57.02 down -1.13% from the previous closing price of $57.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7735154 shares were traded. SLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on June 07, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $63.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 27 when Guild Howard sold 17,500 shares for $57.97 per share. The transaction valued at 1,014,475 led to the insider holds 22,181 shares of the business.

Beumelburg Katharina sold 1,339 shares of SLB for $77,254 on Jul 26. The Chief Sustainability Officer now owns 6,431 shares after completing the transaction at $57.70 per share. On Jul 24, another insider, Rennick Gavin, who serves as the President New Energy of the company, sold 18,000 shares for $56.11 each. As a result, the insider received 1,009,908 and left with 46,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLB now has a Market Capitalization of 81.04B and an Enterprise Value of 91.18B. As of this moment, Schlumberger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLB has reached a high of $59.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLB traded about 10.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLB traded about 11.63M shares per day. A total of 1.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLB as of Jul 13, 2023 were 22.29M with a Short Ratio of 22.29M, compared to 18.23M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.

Dividends & Splits

SLB’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.66. The current Payout Ratio is 26.80% for SLB, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.09 and $2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $3.66, with 28 analysts recommending between $3.92 and $2.89.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $8.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5B to a low estimate of $8.13B. As of the current estimate, Schlumberger Limited’s year-ago sales were $7.09B, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.67B, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.25B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.09B, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.62B and the low estimate is $32.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.