Understanding W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW)’s financial health through ratios

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW) closed the day trading at $724.67 down -4.91% from the previous closing price of $762.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$37.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609358 shares were traded. GWW stock price reached its highest trading level at $751.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $719.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GWW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on July 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $820 from $815 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Thomson Laurie R sold 54 shares for $682.09 per share. The transaction valued at 36,833 led to the insider holds 1,677 shares of the business.

Robbins Paige K sold 2,127 shares of GWW for $1,471,713 on May 02. The Sr. VP now owns 6,641 shares after completing the transaction at $691.92 per share. On May 02, another insider, Thomson Laurie R, who serves as the VP, Controller of the company, sold 476 shares for $683.74 each. As a result, the insider received 325,461 and left with 1,731 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GWW now has a Market Capitalization of 36.35B and an Enterprise Value of 38.60B. As of this moment, W.W.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWW has reached a high of $811.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $472.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 729.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 645.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GWW traded about 286.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GWW traded about 352.15k shares per day. A total of 50.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GWW as of Jul 13, 2023 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 1.2M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 2.95%.

Dividends & Splits

GWW’s forward annual dividend rate is 7.44, up from 6.88 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55. The current Payout Ratio is 20.90% for GWW, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 14, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

