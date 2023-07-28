United States Steel Corporation (X) Decline -2.53% in Day Trading, Closes at $25.03

The price of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) closed at $25.03 in the last session, down -2.53% from day before closing price of $25.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8837795 shares were traded. X stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at X’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on July 14, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $23 from $24 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Davis Alicia J. bought 1,000 shares for $22.64 per share. The transaction valued at 22,645 led to the insider holds 8,704 shares of the business.

Ayers Andrea J. bought 1,000 shares of X for $31,454 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 5,014 shares after completing the transaction at $31.45 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Fruehauf Richard, who serves as the SVP-Chief Strat & Sustain Off of the company, sold 37,500 shares for $31.38 each. As a result, the insider received 1,176,750 and left with 57,826 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, X now has a Market Capitalization of 5.67B and an Enterprise Value of 6.97B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, X has reached a high of $31.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.82.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, X traded on average about 6.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 227.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for X as of Jun 29, 2023 were 19.45M with a Short Ratio of 20.22M, compared to 21.13M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.59% and a Short% of Float of 8.64%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for X is 0.20, which was 0.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.97 and a low estimate of $1.36, while EPS last year was $3.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.39 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.21. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.47B to a low estimate of $4.47B. As of the current estimate, United States Steel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.29B, an estimated decrease of -18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.56B, a decrease of -12.30% over than the figure of -$18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.99B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for X’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.07B, down -13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.67B and the low estimate is $14.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.