Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Upbound Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.32, down -1.55% from its previous closing price of $34.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585455 shares were traded. UPBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.97.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UPBD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when BROWN JEFFREY J bought 877 shares for $30.78 per share. The transaction valued at 26,994 led to the insider holds 80,247 shares of the business.

BROWN JEFFREY J bought 1,143 shares of UPBD for $26,609 on Apr 24. The Director now owns 79,370 shares after completing the transaction at $23.28 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPBD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.92B and an Enterprise Value of 3.38B. As of this moment, Upbound’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPBD has reached a high of $35.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UPBD traded 494.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 506.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.44M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UPBD as of Jul 13, 2023 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.37M, compared to 4.05M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.03% and a Short% of Float of 10.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.36, UPBD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.17 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.04. EPS for the following year is $3.46, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.84 and $3.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $973.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $995M to a low estimate of $961.39M. As of the current estimate, Upbound Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated decrease of -9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $974.33M, a decrease of -4.80% over than the figure of -$9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $989.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $961.78M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.25B, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.18B and the low estimate is $3.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.