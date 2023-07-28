Update from TechnipFMC plc (FTI): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $18.75 in the prior trading day, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) closed at $17.56, down -6.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14128045 shares were traded. FTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when de Carvalho Filho Eleazar sold 22,208 shares for $15.10 per share. The transaction valued at 335,341 led to the insider holds 107,092 shares of the business.

Landes Jonathan sold 10,400 shares of FTI for $124,800 on Dec 29. The President Subsea now owns 138,545 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTI now has a Market Capitalization of 7.75B and an Enterprise Value of 8.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $18.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 442.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 436.55M. Insiders hold about 1.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FTI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 21.81M with a Short Ratio of 20.45M, compared to 15.87M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.94% and a Short% of Float of 5.75%.

Earnings Estimates

