Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG)

In the latest session, PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) closed at $41.67 up 0.02% from its previous closing price of $41.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556259 shares were traded. PRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PROG Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Thomas Eugene Vin IV bought 618 shares for $15.95 per share. The transaction valued at 9,857 led to the insider holds 34,351 shares of the business.

Doman Curtis Linn bought 50,000 shares of PRG for $962,500 on Aug 03. The Chief Innovation Officer-PROG now owns 72,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.25 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Garner Brian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $19.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,475 and bolstered with 38,523 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.90B and an Enterprise Value of 2.26B. As of this moment, PROG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRG has reached a high of $44.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRG has traded an average of 435.47K shares per day and 498.96k over the past ten days. A total of 47.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.16M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.91% stake in the company. Shares short for PRG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 2.41M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.96%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PRG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 19, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 12, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1179:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.21 and $2.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.02. EPS for the following year is $3.3, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.65 and $2.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $564.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $571M to a low estimate of $543.65M. As of the current estimate, PROG Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $631.49M, an estimated decrease of -10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $565.31M, a decrease of -7.60% over than the figure of -$10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $575M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $558.95M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.6B, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.41B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.