Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO)

In the latest session, Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) closed at $17.98 down -2.44% from its previous closing price of $18.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536042 shares were traded. SOVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.91.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sovos Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when LACHMAN TODD R sold 45,000 shares for $18.50 per share. The transaction valued at 832,554 led to the insider holds 2,119,761 shares of the business.

LACHMAN TODD R sold 11,250 shares of SOVO for $208,159 on Jul 17. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 369,828 shares after completing the transaction at $18.50 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, LACHMAN TODD R, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $19.62 each. As a result, the insider received 883,048 and left with 2,164,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOVO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.82B and an Enterprise Value of 2.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 273.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOVO has reached a high of $20.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SOVO has traded an average of 619.53K shares per day and 308.93k over the past ten days. A total of 101.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.75M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SOVO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 2.39M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $213.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $218.72M to a low estimate of $208.88M. As of the current estimate, Sovos Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $197.43M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.5M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $230M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $221.9M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $966.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $942.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $952.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $878.37M, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $989.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.