Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Decline -0.65% in Day Trading, Closes at $349.64

The price of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) closed at $349.64 in the last session, down -0.65% from day before closing price of $351.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 881338 shares were traded. VRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $352.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $348.90.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VRTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, William Blair on May 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $382.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when SACHS BRUCE I sold 11,250 shares for $356.75 per share. The transaction valued at 4,013,459 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Kewalramani Reshma sold 7,828 shares of VRTX for $2,778,940 on Jul 17. The CEO & President now owns 118,906 shares after completing the transaction at $355.00 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Arbuckle Stuart A, who serves as the EVP, COO of the company, sold 8,603 shares for $349.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,002,447 and left with 56,556 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 90.05B and an Enterprise Value of 80.43B. As of this moment, Vertex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRTX has reached a high of $367.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $271.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 343.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 317.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VRTX traded on average about 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 257.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 257.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VRTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.51M, compared to 3.07M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.25 and a low estimate of $3.47, while EPS last year was $3.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.9, with high estimates of $4.31 and low estimates of $2.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.63 and $13.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.59. EPS for the following year is $16.06, with 26 analysts recommending between $18.86 and $13.88.

Revenue Estimates

According to 24 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.48B to a low estimate of $2.37B. As of the current estimate, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.2B, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.45B, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.26B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.93B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.51B and the low estimate is $9.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.