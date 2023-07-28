Waste Management Inc. (WM) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $164.94 in the prior trading day, Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) closed at $163.97, down -0.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2456137 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 258.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 165.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when POPE JOHN C sold 198 shares for $168.40 per share. The transaction valued at 33,343 led to the insider holds 56,147 shares of the business.

Nagy Leslie K sold 800 shares of WM for $120,888 on Feb 24. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 5,210 shares after completing the transaction at $151.11 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Nagy Leslie K, who serves as the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 60 shares for $153.40 each. As a result, the insider received 9,204 and left with 6,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WM now has a Market Capitalization of 66.42B and an Enterprise Value of 81.64B. As of this moment, Waste’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WM has reached a high of $175.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $148.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 166.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 407.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 405.86M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.77M, compared to 4.68M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WM’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.65, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.74 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.23 and $5.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6. EPS for the following year is $6.71, with 20 analysts recommending between $7.07 and $6.29.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $5.3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.4B to a low estimate of $5.21B. As of the current estimate, Waste Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.05B, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.2B, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.13B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.7B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.38B and the low estimate is $21.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.