West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Stock Closes down -6.46% on Thursday Trading

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) closed the day trading at $354.90 down -6.46% from the previous closing price of $379.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$24.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1021924 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WST, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $405 from $390 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Witherspoon Charles sold 1,000 shares for $343.05 per share. The transaction valued at 343,050 led to the insider holds 1,829 shares of the business.

Green Eric Mark sold 44,000 shares of WST for $15,976,522 on May 09. The President & CEO now owns 134,574 shares after completing the transaction at $363.10 per share. On May 01, another insider, Favorite Annette F, who serves as the Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 13,012 shares for $365.81 each. As a result, the insider received 4,759,933 and left with 14,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WST now has a Market Capitalization of 26.35B and an Enterprise Value of 25.78B. As of this moment, West’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WST has reached a high of $389.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $206.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 362.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 303.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WST traded about 390.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WST traded about 403.8k shares per day. A total of 74.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WST as of Jul 13, 2023 were 731.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 993.53k on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

WST’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.31. The current Payout Ratio is 10.00% for WST, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was $2.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.87, with high estimates of $1.97 and low estimates of $1.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.93 and $7.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.71. EPS for the following year is $8.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $9.34 and $8.45.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $755.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $771.3M to a low estimate of $737.1M. As of the current estimate, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $771.3M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $747.98M, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $762.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $737.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.89B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.41B and the low estimate is $3.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.