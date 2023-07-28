What shareholders can do to beat the market with H World Group Limited (HTHT) stock

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) closed the day trading at $43.69 down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $43.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1583849 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HTHT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Daiwa Securities on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $34 from $43 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTHT now has a Market Capitalization of 14.28B and an Enterprise Value of 19.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTHT has reached a high of $53.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HTHT traded about 1.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HTHT traded about 1.21M shares per day. A total of 317.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.43M. Insiders hold about 56.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HTHT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.67M with a Short Ratio of 10.52M, compared to 9.68M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

HTHT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.21, up from 0.00 a year ago.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Hilltop Holdings Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $43.69, with high estimates of $0.00 and low estimates of $0.00.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Mutual Fund and $Stocks.