Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) closed the day trading at $137.53 up 0.41% from the previous closing price of $136.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 967553 shares were traded. WSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WSM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on July 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $115 from $126 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Smith Karalyn sold 1,533 shares for $131.64 per share. The transaction valued at 201,804 led to the insider holds 9,185 shares of the business.

Benson Marta sold 10,000 shares of WSM for $1,148,790 on Dec 02. The PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND now owns 33,477 shares after completing the transaction at $114.88 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, ALBER LAURA, who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $150.43 each. As a result, the insider received 3,008,582 and left with 501,653 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSM now has a Market Capitalization of 8.83B and an Enterprise Value of 9.95B. As of this moment, Williams-Sonoma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSM has reached a high of $176.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WSM traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WSM traded about 865.5k shares per day. A total of 65.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.39M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.34% stake in the company. Shares short for WSM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.9M with a Short Ratio of 8.03M, compared to 9.31M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.30% and a Short% of Float of 16.13%.

Dividends & Splits

WSM’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.60, up from 3.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32. The current Payout Ratio is 20.20% for WSM, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.25 and a low estimate of $2.02, while EPS last year was $3.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.16, with high estimates of $3.67 and low estimates of $2.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.27 and $11.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.59. EPS for the following year is $14.17, with 23 analysts recommending between $15.73 and $10.8.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $1.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.03B to a low estimate of $1.84B. As of the current estimate, Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.14B, an estimated decrease of -8.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.67B, down -5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.79B and the low estimate is $7.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.