Analytical Lens: Exploring CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

The closing price of CarParts.com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS) was $0.76 for the day, down -4.74% from the previous closing price of $0.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.16 million shares were traded. PRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8031 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.38 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

On March 04, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRTS now has a Market Capitalization of 43965304 and an Enterprise Value of 71708144. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.124 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.25.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRTS is 0.87, which has changed by -0.116279066 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRTS has reached a high of $1.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.85%.

Shares Statistics:

PRTS traded an average of 756.31K shares per day over the past three months and 2155910 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.72M. Insiders hold about 7.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.31% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTS as of 1756425600 were 726920 with a Short Ratio of 0.96, compared to 1753920000 on 611716. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 726920 and a Short% of Float of 1.46.

Earnings Estimates

CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 1.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $144.8M to a low estimate of $139.26M. As of the current estimate, CarParts.com Inc’s year-ago sales were $144.75MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.86M. There is a high estimate of $140.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $131.52M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $584.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $570.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $577.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $588.85MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $592.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $613.5M and the low estimate is $571.21M.