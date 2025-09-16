Analytical Lens: Exploring CryoPort Inc (CYRX)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) was $8.77 for the day, up 1.50% from the previous closing price of $8.64. In other words, the price has increased by $1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. CYRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.545.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CYRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.47 and its Current Ratio is at 16.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Hariri Robert J sold 25,000 shares for $9.71 per share. The transaction valued at 242,738 led to the insider holds 51,275 shares of the business.

ROBERT HARIRI bought 25,000 shares of CYRX for $242,738 on Sep 11 ’25. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Hariri Robert J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $8.60 each. As a result, the insider received 43,000 and left with 26,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYRX now has a Market Capitalization of 439087616 and an Enterprise Value of 279910304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.177 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.616.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CYRX is 1.60, which has changed by 0.04529202 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CYRX has reached a high of $10.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.03%.

Shares Statistics:

CYRX traded an average of 727.58K shares per day over the past three months and 753410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.79M. Insiders hold about 4.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.27% stake in the company. Shares short for CYRX as of 1756425600 were 2725248 with a Short Ratio of 3.75, compared to 1753920000 on 2905756. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2725248 and a Short% of Float of 6.4799999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for CryoPort Inc (CYRX) reflects the collective analysis of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.42M to a low estimate of $39.3M. As of the current estimate, CryoPort Inc’s year-ago sales were $56.66MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.29M. There is a high estimate of $44.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $172.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $167.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $170.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $228.38MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $185.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $198.08M and the low estimate is $180M.