Analytical Lens: Exploring I-Mab ADR (IMAB)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

The closing price of I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) was $3.62 for the day, down -11.49% from the previous closing price of $4.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.64 million shares were traded. IMAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.82 and its Current Ratio is at 22.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on September 09, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On December 09, 2021, Siebert Williams Shank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $96.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMAB now has a Market Capitalization of 333990976 and an Enterprise Value of 518818592.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMAB is 1.48, which has changed by 2.321101 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMAB has reached a high of $5.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.59%.

Shares Statistics:

IMAB traded an average of 2.08M shares per day over the past three months and 1747380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.46M. Insiders hold about 19.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.32% stake in the company. Shares short for IMAB as of 1756425600 were 1982444 with a Short Ratio of 0.95, compared to 1753920000 on 503385. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1982444 and a Short% of Float of 3.4000000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.49.

