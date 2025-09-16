Analytical Lens: Exploring I-Mab ADR (IMAB)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) was $3.62 for the day, down -11.49% from the previous closing price of $4.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.64 million shares were traded. IMAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.82 and its Current Ratio is at 22.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on September 09, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On December 09, 2021, Siebert Williams Shank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $96.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMAB now has a Market Capitalization of 333990976 and an Enterprise Value of 518818592.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMAB is 1.48, which has changed by 2.321101 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMAB has reached a high of $5.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.59%.

Shares Statistics:

IMAB traded an average of 2.08M shares per day over the past three months and 1747380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.46M. Insiders hold about 19.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.32% stake in the company. Shares short for IMAB as of 1756425600 were 1982444 with a Short Ratio of 0.95, compared to 1753920000 on 503385. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1982444 and a Short% of Float of 3.4000000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.49.